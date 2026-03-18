Whisler, Ted
Ted Whisler, loving husband to the late Pennie Whisler, devoted father, cherished grandfather, brother and a dedicated educator, passed away Friday, March 13, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 78. Calling hours will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, March 20, 2026 at Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44903. A service honoring Ted's life and faith will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 am on Saturday with Rev. Dr. Mike Stine officiating. An additional hour of calling will be held on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. For Ted's full obituary please visit his obituary page at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Snyder Funeral Homes, Finefrock Chapel
350 Marion Ave
Mansfield, OH
44903
https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral