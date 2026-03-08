Ted Stephens

Stephens, Ted Howard



STEPHENS, Ted Howard



Age 74, of Lewisburg, passed away unexpectedly on March 5, 2026. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Wilma Stephens. Ted carried the values of hard work, friendship, and family with him throughout his life. He was the kind of person people could always count on; quick to lend a helping hand, he never knew a stranger, and always ready with a good joke. Ted had a special gift for making people laugh with his stories, jokes, and quick-witted humor. He was known for being a deeply supportive grandfather. He was often seen on walks with his dog, Bob, and spent his golden years traveling in his RV, camping, and kayaking with his fiancé, Paula. Ted was a dedicated musician and a member of the Kentucky Heritage bluegrass group, sharing his love for traditional bluegrass music. He spent much of his time hunting and was a skilled outdoorsman. He specifically enjoyed searching for arrowheads and shed hunting. He will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Ted is survived by his fiancé, Paula Hoover; children, Matthew (Kati), Michael (Jennifer), and Johnathan (Mary); grandchildren, Isaac, Erin, Gabe, Austin, Owen (Samantha), Eli, Weston, Ashley, Clay, Luke, and Drew; siblings, Doug (Vicki), Bruce (Cathy) and Kay (Dave) Beegle; nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Interment services will be held in Clayton cemetery at a later date.



