Te'Auna Ellison

Ellison, Te'Auna J.



Age 17 of Dayton departed this life Wednesday, November 19, 2025. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Followed by 11 AM service, Monday, December 8, 2025 at Mt. Enon Family Life Center, 1501 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45402. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



