TAYLOR, Paul J.



Paul J. Taylor, 78, passed away at his home on January 15, 2023. Paul was born November 25, 1944. He was a retired lawyer. He was retired from the United States Air Force having served in Vietnam as well as stateside. He was a parishioner of the Church of the Holy Angels in Dayton, Ohio, where for over 20 years he was member of the choir serving the church as both a cantor and reader at Masses. He was also a cantor and reader at St. Albert's, Emmanuel and St. Anthony of Padua. He participated in bible studies at Holy Angels. He was preceded in death by his parents and enjoyed extensive world travels with his father. Paul was an avid reader of US history and enjoyed discussing what he read with his acquaintances. Paul loved music especially traditional American religious hymns. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 8 at Holy Angels Church. There will be a visitation from 10-11 am prior to the Mass beginning. Paul will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the Catholic churches listed above. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.

