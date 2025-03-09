Taylor, Nikki Sue



Nikki Sue Taylor, age 77 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Kettering Health Dayton. She was born July 23, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Harlan and Bernadine Taylor. Nikki absolutely loved the ocean and enjoyed her time living there. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered for her sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her father, Harlan Taylor; mother, Bernadine Taylor; son, Paul Beardsley Jr. Nikki is survived by her son, Michael (Rachel) Chambers; grandchildren, Pyper, Konnor and Zoey; brother, Lawrence Taylor; sister, Dee Taylor; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private Services for family will be held at a later date. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



