Taylor, Margaret

Margaret Taylor, age 93, passed away on June 1, 2025, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Shafter & Rebecca (Miller) Johnson on August 29, 1931, in Knott County, Kentucky. Margaret was a member of Bible Baptist Fellowship Church in Brookville. She was a 1st grade school teacher for many years for Brookville Schools. Margaret was a part of multiple associations such as the Preble County and Ohio State Teachers Associations. She later owned a quilt shop, "Quilts + Things", where she taught quilting. Above all, Margaret loved her family more than anything. Margaret is survived by her Children: Bruce Taylor, Gail Paulus, Rebecca (Howard) Poynter, & Steve (Jennifer) Taylor Jr.; Grandchildren: Seth Taylor, Sara (Jared) Wogoman, Andrew Taylor, Elaine (Jason) Oglesbay, Leslie (Logan) Dodd, Sam Taylor, & Tera Kitchen; Several Great Grandchildren; Siblings: Polly McDaniel, Adeline Hudson, Anna (Richard) Worley, C.J. (Betty) Johnson, & Steve (Oma) Johnson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family members, & friends. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 62 years: Steve Taylor; & Siblings: Theda Marlow, William Johnson, & Charles Johnson. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood) Interment will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens (7217 National Rd, Brookville) The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:30 am until the time of service. Memorial donations may be made to Bible Baptist Fellowship Church (132 Market St, Brookville, OH, 45309) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



