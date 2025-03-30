TAYLOR, Julia Madeleine



100 years old, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on March 26, 2025. She was born October 17, 1924, in Chillicothe, Ohio. Preceded in death by her only sibling, Harold Timmerman. Survived by one daughter, Terri Gibson, of Miamisburg, Ohio and one son, Ralph W. Taylor, Jr (Rita), of Englewood, Ohio. She has 6 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 1, 2025 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, followed by a procession to Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery and burial at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



