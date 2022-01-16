TAYLOR, Jr., John C.



Age 67 of Liberty, IN, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. John was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on



October 23, 1954, to John C. and Shirley (nee Lee) Taylor. John graduated from Talawanda High School, class of 1973. On July 16, 1994, he married Mary Richardson. From a young age John worked as an auto mechanic/technician. He worked his way up to becoming the owner operator of Ray's Main Service on Ross Avenue, Hamilton, OH. John enjoyed fishing and hunting, and especially teaching his grandkids the finer points of hunting and fishing. He was a member of Talawanda Long



Rifles and St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Richmond, IN. John is survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary Taylor; his



family, Michael Black of West Chester, OH, Brian (Angie) Black of Lancaster, OH, Amy (Jamie) Taylor of Monticello, KY, Angie (Brenton) Kerr of South Bend, IN, Dan (Jessi) Taylor of Sun City, CA, Julie (Mike) Schwab of Reily, OH, and Bridget (Richie) Pickett of Richmond, IN; his eleven grandchildren; his sisters, Margaret Bolser and Becky Dillhoff; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Dustin Black; his siblings, Tommy Hoskins, Timmy "Doc" Taylor, David Hoskins, Nancy Hoskins; and a very special friend, Ray Schutte. Mass of Christian of Burial to be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 235 S. 5th St, Richmond, IN 47374 with Fr. Sengole Gnanaraj as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

