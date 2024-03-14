Taylor, Harry Lee



Harry L. Taylor II passed away on February 15, 2024. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry L. Taylor, grandparents Harry A. and JoAnn Taylor, Norma Pierce and Robert Gentry, 1 aunt, 3 uncles, and cousins and friends. He is survived by his mother Robin Taylor, sister Jessica Taylor, nephew Brandon Robinson, the two loves of his life daughter Alana Taylor and grandson Liam Taylor, and cousin/lifelong best friend Christopher D.(Erica) Taylor. Harry is survived by many more loved ones and they all held a special place in his heart.



Harry enjoyed fishing, camping, bonfires and spending time with his grandson Liam. Harry was liked by most who met him-he will be missed.



Harry specified he wanted a cremation, so we have decided to oblige his wishes. His celebration of life will be held at The Fraternal Order of Eagles Inc. 8560 Michael Ln. Fairfield, OH 45014 on Sunday, March 17, 2024 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. All are welcome to come celebrate Harry's life with us. For questions about donations, email: jessietrocks@gmail.com





