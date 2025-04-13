Taylor, Geraldine "Jerri"



In Loving Memory of Geraldine "Jerri" Taylor



Geraldine (Jerri) Taylor - beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend - passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 13, 1952, in Springfield, Ohio, Jerri was a cherished resident of South Charleston, where she shared a joyful life with her husband of 48 years, Jeff Taylor. A devoted office manager, Jerri was admired for her unwavering dedication and loyalty to her work and colleagues. Some of her most fulfilling roles included time with Northparke, Rittal, Express Personnel, and owner of Curves. Jerri loved the holidays. Her home at Christmas was legendary-transforming it into a winter wonderland, with every room thoughtfully decorated in elegance and cheer. She had a gift for creating magic, whether through festive celebrations, beautifully set tables, or the laughter of loved ones gathered around her. But Jerri's heart was also with her community. Through the Beta Psi Chapter of the Sigma Alpha Sorority, she championed philanthropy and the empowerment of women. She also found purpose as a Master Gardener with the OSUE Master Gardeners of Clark County, where her green thumb and love for nature blossomed in the stunning flower beds she so lovingly tended. Her legacy lives on at the Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum. She also contributed to the Order of the Eastern Star, the Eagles, the Union Club, and various Clark County Zoning Committees. Her passion for service and fairness touched every corner of her life. She was the heart of her family-the matriarch, the hostess, the steady presence. Jerri had a way of making everyone feel at home, whether during holidays, family meals, game nights, or just everyday moments. If you needed her, she was there-always. Jerri's memory will forever be treasured by her devoted husband, Jeff; son Matthew and his wife, Cortnie; daughter-in-law, Maria. Grandchildren-Cole, Kyle, Evan, and Alivia-who were the joy of her life. She is also survived by her siblings: George (Diana) Pennington Jr., Gary (Michelle) Pennington, Donna (Jim) Haulman, and Delores Maynard; sisters-in-law: Esther (Steve), Darlene (Rick) and Cathy (Patrick) as well as her beloved aunt, Linda York, a large extended family, including many nieces, nephews and cousins, and close friends. She joins in peace her parents, George and Joan Pennington; her cherished son, Robert (Rob) Jefferson Taylor; and her brother, Francis A. Pennington. A private Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to honor Jerri's remarkable journey, her love, and the legacy she leaves behind. She will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, her generous heart, and the joy she brought into every life she touched. Jerri's legacy will continue to bloom-like her gardens-forever beautiful, and forever alive in the hearts of those who love her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerri's honor to Beta Psi Sorority. Contributions can be mailed to 4386 Kite Road, Saint Paris, OH 43072 or sent via Venmo to @BetaPsi-JoEllen-Yirak.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com