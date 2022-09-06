TAYLOR, Delois C.



Age 89, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, September 9, 2022, at Mt Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Mia Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Rev. Walker officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

