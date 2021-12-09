TAYLOR, Carl James



"Junior"



Age 86 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 6, 2021. He was born on May 26, 1935, to the late Benjamin and Fronia (Howard) Taylor in St. Clairsville, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Taylor and Danny Taylor, first wife and mother of his



children, Norma Jean (Wedlake) Taylor; step-son, Steven Wayne Jahns and his good friend, Gary Taylor. He leaves



behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 13 years, Nancy Jahns-Taylor; children: Steven James (Patty) Taylor Sr., Russell Joel "Rusty" Taylor, and Kristina Lee "Krissy" Smith; step- daughter, Debra Lane Jahns; grandchildren: Casey, Steven II, Joseph, Andrew, Noah, Matt, Jeremy, Benjamin (Sarah), Haley (Travis), Craig (Amanda), Molli, and Charlie as well as numerous great-grandchildren including: Austin, Zoey, Liam and Sawyer. Carl is also survived by his siblings: William Taylor,



David (Tracey) Taylor and Sue (Dick) Kelly. Carl was incredibly close with all of Nancy's extended family including all of her siblings and more loving family members. He was a fun loving, hardworking and good hearted man. He retired from Delphi after nearly 40 years, where he was lovingly referred to as "Mushy." Carl also laid carpet throughout the years for



Vernon Murphy at Murphy's Carpet and very much enjoyed working after retirement at WGC Golf Course in Xenia, Ohio. Carl loved playing bingo, the banjo, golf, listening to bluegrass music, and was an avid Bengals fan. Carl and Nancy



attended Northminster Presbyterian Church. Above all, Carl was a dedicated family man. He was over the moon for all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A visitation will be held on



Friday, December 10, 2021, at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life



Celebration Center from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. His service will follow at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Dwight McCormick. Carl will be laid to rest at Enon Cemetery. The family would like to personally thank the amazing staff that cared for Carl from Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and would



prefer memorial contributions be made to their organization in Carl's honor or to his church, Northminster Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family by



visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



