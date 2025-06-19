Taylor, Beverley A.



Beverley A. Taylor, 73, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 15, 2025 at Atrium Medical Center, in the presence of family and friends due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Beverley is the daughter of Minnie (Williams) Price and Eldridge Price of Johnson City, TN, both of whom preceded her in death. Beverley earned her B.S. in Physics from East Tennessee State University in 1973 and a Ph.D. in Physics from Clemson University in 1978. She taught college level Physics for her entire career, teaching at Denison University and Jackson State University before coming to Miami University, where she taught for 37 years at the Hamilton Regional Campus before retiring. She enjoyed camping, reading, and baking during her retirement. She was an amateur radio operator for more than 40 years and was active in the training of new amateur radio operators. She greatly enjoyed baking deserts for meetings of the Dial Radio Club of Middletown. Beverley is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Barney Taylor, originally of Elizabethton, TN; sister, Myrna Price of Cary, NC; brother, Charles Price of Concord, NC; sister-in-law, Priscilla Davis of Elizabethton, TN; nieces, Heather Church of Elizabethton, TN and Rachel Davis of New York City, NY; nephew, Richard Davis of Cary, NC; two grand-nieces, Charlotte Lupin and Delilah Davis; as well as numerous friends and colleagues. To honor Beverley's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Regionals Student Emergency Needs Fund, Miami University, 725 E. Chestnut St., Oxford, OH 45056. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



