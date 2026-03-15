Tarah Browning

Browning, Tarah Lynn



Tarah Lynn Browning age 28 of Fairfield Township sadly went to be with her Lord on Wednesday January 21, 2026. She was born on March 24, 1997 the daughter of Dennis and Sandra (nee Wesley) Browning. Tarah spirit and joy for life was an inspiration for all who were lucky enough to know her. Her strength and courage were demonstrated every day of her life. She loved butterflies, painting, and music. She is survived by her loving parents, Denny and Sandy Browning, who were steadfast and devoted to her care every hour of every day; one sister Erika (Zach) Browning-Hatfield; two nieces Ellie Hatfield and Rylie Hatfield; maternal grandparents Jerry (Charlene) Wesley; paternal grandparents Patricia (the late Dennis) Browning: two aunts Melissa (Bill) McKee and Angie (Rodney) Parrett; four cousins; Austin McKee, Abbey McKee, Jessica (Jordan) Gula, and Mackenzie (Christopher) Seyberth; five second cousins; Xavier, Maya J, Waylon, Loretta, and Cline. She also leaves behind many other family and close friends. The family will celebrate Tarah's life PRIVATELY on Saturday March 21, 2026 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 1:00PM until the time of the memorial service at 2:00PM with Pastor Scott Young officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



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