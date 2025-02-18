Tapogna, Anne



TAPOGNA, Anne, 63, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2025 in the Springfield Masonic Community. She was born September 16, 1961 in Springfield the daughter of the late Dr. Richard and Alice (Skibbens) Tapogna. Survivors include her eight siblings and their spouses, Stephen & Susan Tapogna, David & Diane Tapogna, Michael Tapogna, Christa Bostick, Catherine & Kevin Greer, Thomas & Dianna Tapogna, Mary Tapogna and John & Nicky Tapogna and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one-hour prior beginning at 9:30 am. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences can be left at www.conroyfh.com.



