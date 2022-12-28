TANNREUTHER, Richard M. "Dick"



Age 83 of Laura, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. He retired from Hewitt Soap Company after 42 years as a Millwright Machinist. Dick enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, listening to and playing the Bass with Bluegrass, doing yardwork and working on projects in his garage. He is survived by his sons: Mike Tannreuther, Steve Tannreuther, sister-in-law: Janie Tannreuther, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Jerry Lynn (Johnson) Tannreuther, parents: Milton and Florence (Wagner) Tannreuther, brother: Lawrence Tannreuther and special friend: Barbara Swink. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Twin Valley Cemetery near West Alexandria. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

