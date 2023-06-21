X

Tanner, Wanda

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Tanner, Wanda

Wanda J. Tanner, age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. Graveside service 11am Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Greencastle Cemetery, 2045 Nicholas Rd. Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Brayton, William
2
Calvert, Tana
3
Stout, David
4
Gividen, Richard
5
Lewis, David
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top