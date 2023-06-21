Tanner, Wanda
Wanda J. Tanner, age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. Graveside service 11am Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Greencastle Cemetery, 2045 Nicholas Rd. Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral