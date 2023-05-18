Tangeman, Robert J. "Bob"



Robert J. Tangeman, "Bob", age 70, of Kettering, passed away on May 15, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Kathy "Momma" Tangeman, his son Tony Tangeman, sister Linda Williams, brother-in-law Doug Edgington, along with his parents Jim and Millie Tangeman. Bob is survived by his children Robyn (Kelli) Smith, Bobby Tangeman, Amy (Chad) Hurd, Lil Tony (Kayla) Tangeman; grandchildren Tabitha (Nick) Koedyker, Jadin and Sophie Tangeman, Evan and Elly Hurd; great-granddaughter Matilda Koedyker; his siblings, Sharon Edgington, Judy (Mark) Murlin, Mike (Barb) Tangeman, Tom (Martha) Tangeman, John (Vera) Tangeman; brother-in-law Bernie Williams, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other loved ones and friends. Bob was bigger than life and his personality filled the room. He always knew how to make people laugh. Bob was a die-hard Notre Dame football fan, and was an avid golfer. He was retired from Kroger after more than 30 years and was affectionately known as "Kroger Bob". He went on to work at Hospice of Dayton, which he loved being a part of, retiring after more than 10 years. He was a devoted and wise family man, who taught his family and others to "Kill 'em with Kindness". He will be missed by many. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Funeral service will be held on Monday, 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Bob's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Bob's family.

