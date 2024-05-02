Tangeman, Madonna R. "Donna"



TANGEMAN, Madonna R. "Donna", age 84, of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital. Donna was a Secretary for Huber Heights City Schools, retiring after 30 years of service and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin & Vera Schneider. Donna is survived by her loving husband, James E.; daughter & son-in-law, Lisa & David Via; sons & daughter-in-law, Steve Tangeman, David Tangeman, Jeff & Jackie Tangeman, and Eric Tangeman; brother, James Schneider; grandchildren, Kaylee Via, Alicia & Layton Flatt, and Mitch Via; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 1 PM Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Deacon Leo Cordonnier officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:30 AM until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church Food Pantry in Donna's memory.



