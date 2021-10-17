TAMBORSKI, Christ



Age 94, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. He was born on November 12, 1926, in Buffalo, NY, to the late Ignatius and Anna (Kwiatkowski) Tamborski. Christ earned his B.A. Degree in Chemistry in 1949, his PhD in Organic Chemistry in 1953 and his Post PhD degree in Inorganic Chemistry in 1954 from the University of Buffalo. Christ was a retired Research Chemist from Air Materials Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, after 31 years of



service, and was a member of the American Chemical Society (ACS). After retiring, he formed Fluidics Incorporated from 1987 to 1992 to accomplish research and consulting in organofluorine chemistry. He liked to study the stock market and invested accordingly. His efforts resulted in The Grandchildren Trust Fund to further their education. He was preceded in death by brothers Eugene and Harold Tamborski, sister Adele Nowak, daughter-in-law Debbie (Mark) Tamborski and granddaughter Asheleigh Tamborski. Chris is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn, sister Marie (Roger) Metzger of Clarence, NY, daughters Dr. Annie Harvey of Wichita, Kansas, Jean Strand of Aberdeen, Maryland, and Julie Tamborski of Mason, OH; sons Peter (Pam) Tamborski of Milford, OH, John (Beth) Tamborski of Castle Rock, CO, Mark Tamborski of Kettering, OH, and David (Mary) Tamborski of Hillsboro, OH; and Sally Tamborski and Ron Strand, 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 20th at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday at



David's Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Association.

