Tam, Irwin Quan Leong



Irwin Quan Leong Tam, age 81, passed away at the Dayton VA on May 29, 2024. He was born on February 26, 1943 in Hawaii, a son of the late Philip Hing Cheong Tam and Nancy Yuk (Choy) Tam. Irwin attended St. Teresa Catholic Church and was a proud veteran in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Tam Brown Miller; brothers, Raymond and Philip Tam; and special friend, R. Larry Gaier. He is survived by his sisters, Arlene Tam and Dorothy Tam Smith; special nephew, Mark Brown; and friends, Richard Gaier and Ronald Gaier. He wishes to extend a special thank you to the Dayton VA staff for all their thoughtful and loving care. Graveside service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2024 at 9:30am at Ferncliff Cemetery with Father Larry Gearhart officiating. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com