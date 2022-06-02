springfield-news-sun logo
TALBOT, Phyllis

TALBOT, Phyllis J. "Sis"

Phyllis J. "Sis" Talbot of Springfield passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Florence Baker. She was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Newton; daughter,

Deborah K. Marshall; and

loving husband, Ronald L.

Talbot. Phyllis started her many years of retail sales at Woolworth in downtown Springfield. She also worked at Clarks, Ontario, and Big Lots. She

retired from Community Hospital. Survivors include daughters, Patricia (Alan) Bennett, Toni (Ken) Bolin, very special niece

Karen Newton and nephew James (Melissa) Newton, grandchildren Kimberly (James) Estep, Melissa (Tim) Sawyer, Kristi Marshall, and Tracy Marshall, grand-nieces Jessica (Gary) Claggett and Gabriel, Brittany Newton, great-grandchildren Kayla (Jess) Jacobs, Jessica, Robert, and Alexandra Estep,

Timothy and Samantha Sawyer, Jordan and Kierra, Cameron, very special great-grand-niece Avalynn Newton-Claggett, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was a member of Lighthouse Tabernacle Church. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Tuesday, June 7 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may call from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

