Taiclet, Dorothy B. "Dot"



Dorothy Mae Byrge Taiclet, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, July 18, 2025, in Bethany Village Retirement Center, Dayton, OH. She was a former resident of Monterey, Argos and Plymouth, IN.



Dorothy "Dot" Taiclet will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, nurturing mother, adoring grandmother and great-grandmother, and an accomplished businesswoman. She was also a passionate community volunteer and devout Catholic. Dot was married for 64 years to her beloved husband, Gordon, who preceded her in death.



Dot was born in Cincinnati, OH on March 13, 1933, to Jack and Louise "Lou" Byrge. Raised in Somerville and Oxford, OH, Dot attended Oxford Stewart High School, where she was highly involved in numerous activities and leadership positions. In particular, she was most proud of her track team accomplishments and being a cheerleader with her best friends. Dot married her high school sweetheart, Gordon Taiclet, and in 1954, moved to the Monterey IN area to become involved in the family grain and agriculture business. Gordon and Dot raised six children and Dot enjoyed working part-time in the family business and volunteered for most anything including church related activities, school activities, and community activities. She also wrote a column in the Culver Citizen weekly newspaper called "Monterey Moments" but, rather than a fact-based news column, was more aptly an early gossip and storytelling column!



After losing one of her children to a long, hard battle with cancer, Dot launched her "second career", at the age of 55, going back to school and becoming a real estate agent and broker. Over the years, Dot became one of the leading real estate broker/associates in the state of Indiana. She worked tirelessly for her clients and had immense pride in building a successful business with ReMax Oak Crest Realty. Dot received numerous awards and recognition, including being named Indiana Realtor of the Year by the Indiana Association of Realtors.



Dot and her husband, Gordon, were very active in their communities, especially as they wound down their successful business careers. In 2006, Dot and Gordon were recognized at an annual gala with the Community Spirit Award by the St. Joseph Medical Center for their community involvement and interaction. A favorite of Dot and Gordon's was hosting Notre Dame football tailgaters and were forty-year ND basketball season ticket holders. In addition, Gordon and Dot were host to many international students who attended local universities or wanted to have a short-term educational stay in the United States. Many of these students are still close friends with the family.



Dot will be remembered as a loving person of action. She was always on the move and would do anything for her friends or neighbors, and as a mother and grandmother, she only wanted the best for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of Dot's favorites quotes is "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's learning to dance in the rain!"



Dot is survived by five of her children and her son-in-law: Terri J. (Dr. John) Ewalt of Madison, WI; Pamela M. (Michael) Rarick of Beavercreek, OH; Danny C. (Marlene) Taiclet of Goshen, IN; David L. (Kathey) Taiclet of St. Louis, MO; Barbara A. (Jim) Toussaint of Knoxville, TN; and son-in-law, Cress (Lynn) Hizer of Indianapolis, IN; as well as 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.



She is also survived by a sister - Janice Byrge Francis. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gordon Taiclet, her daughter Rebecca Taiclet Hizer and her sisters Mary Jane Hansel, Betty Springer, Joan Johnson, and Jacqueline Barnes.



The family is having a private service and burial at St. Anne's Catholic Cemetery in Monterey, IN. A celebration of life for friends and family will take place in the Plymouth, IN area at a later date. A special thank you to Bethany Village, Gardenview Unit Staff, for their love and exceptional care of Dot.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Rebecca Taiclet-Hizer Memorial Scholarship for Cancer Research at the University of Notre Dame (https://giving.nd.edu) or the Boys and Girls Club of Marshall County, IN (https://bgcmco.org).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com