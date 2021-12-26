TACKETT, Charles Franklin



Age 68, of Dayton, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. Mr. Tackett, a U.S. Army veteran, was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Tackett, and his father, George Tackett. He is



survived by his wife, Carolyn Tackett, two daughters, Janie Pynchon and husband, Anthony, Kaycee Farmer; his mother, Bonnie; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and another on the way; two sisters, Sandy and Tyleen, and a brother, Les. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-7pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Avenue. Burial will be in The Dayton National Cemetery.

