Szima, Joseph A.



Joe was born November 19, 1951 and left this Earth on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. He is the son of Joseph and Grace Szima in Dayton, Ohio. He attended Fairmont East High School, North Texas State and Otterbein College where he played college football. After graduating from college, he mostly worked his career in the gas retail business with SOHIO, BP, and TravelCenter of America.



He is survived by a sister, Joyce; brother, Carl (Betty). He is also survived by three wonderful children, Chris (Deb), Doug (Heidi) and Allie (TJ). Joe was married to his first wife, Melinda Slack for 10 years before her death from cancer in 1988. Joe's second wife, Janet Brame died in 2017 from cancer. These two women were the loves of his life and are greatly missed. Joe had six grandchildren, Brandon, Lilli, Nash, Conner, Ace, and Lucy. And a special thanks to his partner, Leslie Taylor for her outstanding patience, love, and support.



Melinda and Janet, I AM FINALLY COMING HOME.



Memorial visitation will be held 9-11 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Southeast Christian Church  Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Road, Louisville, KY 40299. A funeral service in celebration of his life will follow visitation at 11 a.m. Monday. A burial of his remains will occur at a later date in Ohio.



In lieu of flowers all donations may be made to Orphan Care Alliance, 115 N Watterson Trail, Suite 201, Louisville, KY 40243. Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road has been entrusted with arrangements.

