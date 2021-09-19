SZABO, Ann

SZABO (Moore), Ann L.



67, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on September 15th. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Chuck Szabo; 6 sons Charlie



(Savannah) Szabo, John (Janie) Szabo, Robert (Chrissy) Szabo, Michael (Meaghan) Szabo, Joe (Ellie) Szabo, and Tim (Grace) Szabo; 7 grandchildren Lydia, Landon, Emma, Olivia, Sam, Joey, and Addison; and 2



siblings Molly (Al) Horstman and Jack (Sue) Moore. Preceding her in death were her



parents Gene and Ann Moore; brothers Mike, Bob and Joseph; sister Martha; and 1 granddaughter Isabelle.



Ann was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, and lived there her entire life, but her influence and impact reached far beyond the Dayton area. Ann was a proud alumnus of Corpus Christi School ('68) and Julienne High School ('72), two schools where she later returned to actively commit her time, dedication, and passion. An avid sports fan, Ann was always seen in the stands cheering on her sons as they participated or coached and was even found on the sidelines as a CYO coach and



president. As the President of the Five Oaks Neighborhood



Improvement Association, Ann was a staple to the neighborhood where she grew up and later raised her family. After years of babysitting for families in the neighborhood and nearby area, Ann later went on to be the Alumni Relations Coordinator within the Chaminade Julienne Development



Office. In this position, she was able to form relationships with alumni of all generations and always had a story or memory to share with them.



Ann was loyal, compassionate, and loved by all who met her. She was quick to lend a hand, offer a smile, or sit and talk with you for hours. She was a dedicated wife of 43 years and loved spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating towards the Ann Moore Szabo scholarship fund at Chaminade Julienne High School. Please contact John Marshall at Chaminade Julienne for more information.



Visitation will be held on Friday, September 24th from 3-8pm at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. A celebration of Ann's life will be held at 10 am on Saturday, September 25th at Corpus Christi Church with a reception



immediately following. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

