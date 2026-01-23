Sylvia Rawlings

Rawlings, Sylvia



Sylvia Jane Hoffman-Rawlings was born on September 26, 1936 in Otisco, New York.



She died on Tuesday January 20, 2026 at age 89.



Sylvia was born into a devout Christian farm family and was taught early the importance of a life of goodness and usefulness as well as the value of hard work. She believed all of her accomplishments in life flowed from a decision she made when only 8 years of age, when she received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the First Baptist Church of Skaneateles, New York. Her family moved to Arizona from New York for her mother's health when Sylvia was 12. She excelled in school from an early age and was graduated Summa Cum Laude from high school in Casa Grande, Arizona, in 1954. She attended Bob Jones University and graduated with honors in 1957. It was at Bob Jones that she met and fell in love with her future husband, William Harold Rawlings. They were married on November 1, 1957, at the Lockland Baptist Church in Lockland, Ohio. From that union five children were born: Jonathan, James, Catherine, Joseph, and Ruth. She also had 17 grandchildren and a host of great grand children. Sylvia was an outstanding school teacher during her working career. She taught all grades but high school students were her favorites. Former students still tell how she spiritually impacted their lives. Following her teaching career, Sylvia worked in the Human Resources Department of General Electric. She was also a featured speaker at many women's events. She was a devoted preacher's wife to her husband, Harold, both during six years in the church at Maplewood, Missouri, and then for thirty-eight years in Landmark Baptist Temple in Cincinnati. A memorial service in Sylvia's honor will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday January 28, 2026 at New Life Chapel, 8655 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester Township, Ohio 45069, with Rev. Lonnie Senell, officiating. After the service we will proceed for the graveside service to Landmark Memorial Gardens, 1600 Glendale-Milford Road, Evendale, Ohio 45215. In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to New Life Chapel to assist in their world wide missions effort to provide wells in needy areas. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the Rawlings family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com