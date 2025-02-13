Sword, Clyde "Steven"



Clyde "Steven" Sword, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2025, at Hospice of Hamilton, Ohio. He was born August 5, 1948 in Middletown, Ohio to Clyde and Laura Mae (Koontz) Sword. He graduated from 7-Mile High School in 1966 where he was involved in basketball and football. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and was a physical education teacher and JV basketball and football coach at Preble Shawnee Schools in his early career in the 1970's. He is survived by his two children which he was so proud of. Daughter, Shannon Sword, Kelly and Niko, of Austintown, Ohio. Son, Sean Sword, Gretchen, Lincoln and Waylon, of Columbus, Ohio. He is also survived by his brother, Mike Sword, of Jacksonburg, Ohio. Steve enjoyed playing golf and fishing. He was a long time member of the Liberty, Indiana, Country Club. He donated his body to the Wright State Medical Department. The family will celebrate his life privately. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.



