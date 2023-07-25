Swope, Betsy A.



Betsy Ann Swope, 70, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia on March 24, 1953 to parents, Joe and Mary Lou (Newton) Williams, both who preceded her in death. Betsy retired in 2015 from the City of Middletown Water Plant, where she worked as a secretary. She had previously worked as HR manager at McAlpin's. Betsy is survived by her husband, Richard H. Swope; sons, Christopher Welsh & Andrew Welsh; step-son, Clayton (Chris Derzack) Swope; step-daughter, Valerie (Samson Wilson) Swope; sister, Meg White; grandchildren, Cal & Poppy; as well as many more nieces, nephews & cousins. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bull's Run Arboretum, P.O. Box 425, Middletown, OH 45042 - OR - SHALOM, c/o First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



