DAVID TERRY SWONGER, 73, of Springfield, passed away on February 26, 2024 at Springfield Regional Medical Center carried in the arms of God to the most wonderful place there is. He was born on September 28, 1950 to his parents Gail Westly and Mary Lou Swonger. David enjoyed many sports, especially golf, and had many friends that enjoyed his company and sense of humor. He retired from International Harvester after 30 years of service. He will me dearly missed by all who knew him. David is survived by the love of his life Marsha Kay Swonger, his fur baby "Sage", sister Debra (Johnson), brothers Greg and Mike, and numerous nieces and nephews, including great-great-great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter Megan Reenea. No services will be held for David at this time. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff and doctors who took such great care of David and for all of you who have kept the family in your prayers. Services have been entrusted to Littleton & Rue Funeral Home.





