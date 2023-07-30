Swisshelm, Samuel L.



SAMUEL L. SWISSHELM, 78, of Springfield, passed away in his home, following a brief illness, on Thursday morning, July 27, 2023. He was born in Springfield on August 19, 1944, the son of the late Harry and Mary (Grogg) Swisshelm. Sam recently retired from Navistar following 47 years of service. He enjoyed NASCAR, Ohio State football, sitting on his back patio and watching boat races. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Darlene Y. (Shelton) Swisshelm; daughter, Kellie (Kenny) Bowen; step-daughter, Robyn (Jim) Shelko; step-sons, Bobby and Greg Seelig; sister, LaVonne Young of Opp, Alabama; grandchildren, Kenzie, Kameron, Karlie, and Kaden Bowen; and numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy; son, Nickie, and close cousin, Ruth Taulbee. A private service will be held at the family's convenience. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





