Sweet, Dolores Marie



Dolores Marie Sweet, 85, passed on January 20, 2024 at Enclave of Springboro. She was born on August 4, 1938 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Omer Campbell and Ada (Brewer) Campbell. Dolores graduated from Franklin High School in 1956. Dolores was a member of Towne Church and previously Franklin First Church of God. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Sweet; infant son, Keith Gabbard; and her brothers, Paul, Robert, Donald, Eugene, William and Kenneth Campbell. Dolores will be missed by her children, Karen (Daniel) Williams, Keven (Andrea) Gabbard; grandchildren, Keith (Courtney) Williams, Danielle (Austin) Hipsher, Emily (John) Pisano, Kyle Gabbard; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday, January 29, from 10:30 AM until time of service at 12:00 Noon at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. Interment at Woodside Cemetery. www.bakerstevensparramore.com.





