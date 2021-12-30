SWEENEY, Robert L.



Age 85, of Kettering, OH, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday,



January 4 from 4 pm-7 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, followed by a 10:00 am, Mass at Ascension Church on Wednesday, January 5; burial to follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery in Beavercreek. For complete condolences and



remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

