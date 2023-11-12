Sweeney, Marion



Marion Jane Ridley Sweeney, a true beacon of strength and inspiration, passed away on the night of October 21, 2023, days before her 88th birthday. She was born in 1935 to her mother Grace. She was raised by her father, Albert Curtis Ridley alongside her beloved brothers, Albert and Carl. Marion left an indelible mark on the world through her numerous accomplishments and contributions in social activism and community service. Among the many she was a graduate of The Ohio State University. Founded the Ohio Civil Rights Commission Regional Office of Dayton and was their first African-American woman President. Served as the 25th Chapter President of Beta Eta Omega Chapter of AKA, Dayton. Was active in the LINKS Inc. Organization serving as President of the Dayton Chapter and later as the Central Area Director. Marion was recognized as one of the Ten Top Women of Dayton as sponsored by the Dayton Daily News. She was also owner of JoJa's Dari Center, along with her belated husband James Sweeney. She leaves behind her sons, John and James and three granddaughters, Jasmine, Jayna, and Kayla. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church at 5301 Free Pike, Dayton OH 45426.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com