SWAN (Levell),



Joan Carol



77 years old born October 17, 1943, went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2021, following several years of declining health. She was loved by all who knew her. She was a



wonderful wife, mother, and friend. Joan retired from Navistar while working in the Shipping Department and served as the Union Steward. Joan loved quilting, fishing, and spending time with her friends and family she also enjoyed traveling in the USA and abroad. She loved spending time at her winter home in



Florida over the past 15 years. Joan is survived by her husband Fred of 58 years. She is also survived by her children Michael Swan and wife Sherry, Jennifer Swan and loving brothers



Gerald, Jeffery and wife Cheri, Russel McFarland, brother Joe Levell, sister Becky Levell Accardo husband Nick, brothers-in- law Tim wife Patty, Steve and wife Karon. She was preceded in death by her parents L.B. Levell and Gearl Dean Harshbarger, her step father Harold McFarland, Fred's father and mother, Merrill and Mary Swan. Joan brought so much joy to all who met her and will be sorely missed. There will be a Memorial service held on September 8, 2021, at 2:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. There will be a private graveside ceremony at Lawrenceville cemetery. For those wishing to provide a gift, Joan would appreciate donations to the Clark County SPCA, 21 Walter Street Springfield, Ohio 45506. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



