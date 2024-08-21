Swafford, Thomas Yale



Thomas Yale Swafford, age 85 of Vandalia, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 19, 2024. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving 3 years and the U.S. Navy serving 3 years. Yale was a graduate of Texas A & M University with a BS in Agriculture Economy. He worked for 12 years at Woodall Farm in Calvert, TX, worked for Reading and Drilling for 3 years in Egypt, and worked at Camp Pendleton as a private mechanical and electrical engineer. Yale enjoyed his rose garden, agriculture shows and was an avid golfer. He is survived by his children: Ashley (Alexander) Chriest, Susan (Mitch) Lawyer, granddaughter: London Leighton Chriest, other relatives: Ron and Linda Lewis and many other friends including classmates from Texas A&M. He was preceded in death by his parents: William Franklin and Carolyn Ganese (Peavy) Swafford, life partner and companion: Brenda Little, and son: Thomas Swafford II. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive the friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To view the service for Yale and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



