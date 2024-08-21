Swafford, Thomas Yale
Thomas Yale Swafford, age 85 of Vandalia, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 19, 2024. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving 3 years and the U.S. Navy serving 3 years. Yale was a graduate of Texas A & M University with a BS in Agriculture Economy. He worked for 12 years at Woodall Farm in Calvert, TX, worked for Reading and Drilling for 3 years in Egypt, and worked at Camp Pendleton as a private mechanical and electrical engineer. Yale enjoyed his rose garden, agriculture shows and was an avid golfer. He is survived by his children: Ashley (Alexander) Chriest, Susan (Mitch) Lawyer, granddaughter: London Leighton Chriest, other relatives: Ron and Linda Lewis and many other friends including classmates from Texas A&M. He was preceded in death by his parents: William Franklin and Carolyn Ganese (Peavy) Swafford, life partner and companion: Brenda Little, and son: Thomas Swafford II. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive the friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To view the service for Yale and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH
45322
https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral