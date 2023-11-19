Swabey, Sally

Swabey (Snider), Sally Loree



Sally Loree Swabey, 81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on November 13. 2023, in Dayspring of Miami Valley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday in the Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield, with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. Friends may visit with Sally's family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Full obituary may be viewed and condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com