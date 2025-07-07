Soppanish (Fiscus), Suzann



Suzann Soppanish, 77, of Middletown, died Wednesday, June 30, 2025 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born August 13, 1947 in Middletown, OH to Robert and Dortha (Griggs) Fiscus. Suzann worked as a nurse aid at a nursing home and as a home health aid for many years. In her free time, she was a talented chair caner and collector of antiques. Suzann is survived by her husband, John P. Soppanish; son, John I. (Rhonda) Soppanish; daughter-in-law, Tracey Soppanish; and 7 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William C. Soppanish; brothers, Robert Fiscus and Douglas Fiscus; sisters, Judy Howard and Beverly Townsend. Visitation will be Thursday, July 10, 2025 from 9:30 PM to10:30 AM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 10, 2025 at11:00 AM at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave. Middletown, OH 45044 with Father John Civille officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum.



