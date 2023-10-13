Suttles, Mildred Charlotte "Mickey"



SUTTLES, Mildred Charlotte "Mickey", Age 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel and son Joseph. She is survived by her Children, Jeffery (Tina) and Debra (William) Albery; Grandchildren, Tanner, Jessica, Brittany, Promise, Rebecca and Matt; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; Sister, Delores (Hopkins); Brother, Buddy (Blankenship); and special niece Janie Skillings. A memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 15, at 3:00PM at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2928 Wilmington-Dayton Rd. Bellbrook, OH 45305. To share a memory of Mickey or write a special message for her family visit her page at www.newcomerdayton.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be sent to Emmanuel Baptist Church.



