Susan Kellar

Kellar (Slayback), Susan M.



Susan (Slayback) Kellar passed away peacefully earlier this month.



Born in 1943, Susie lived a life, mostly in Centerville, OH marked by dedication to her work and deep connections with those around her. She spent 30 years as a phone operator with Ohio Bell. Later, she found work in home sales.



Susan had a love for music, especially Elvis and the Dayton Opera Guild. She loved the style and flashiness of Dolly Parton and was always wearing jewelry and full make up when out and about. She was known for being fashionably late-something her loved ones came to expect but it still made them mad.



She is survived by her sister Joan Beth Langston (Rusty Langston), brother in law Jack Magnus, two nephews ( John E. Magnus, Jonathan Langston), niece (Joni Magnus-Ramsey), and one grand nephew (Clark Ramsey). She also leaves behind many cherished friends who will remember her for her humor and loyalty, including neighbors, former coworkers and her "Hen group" from Ohio Bell.



She joins her parents, Mary and Joseph Slayback, her beloved sister Judy Magnus, many Slayback and Makley family members as well as her former nephew in law, Chuck Ramsey.



The family thanks the wonderful staff at Majestic Care Cedar Village and especially "Hollywood's" favorite nursing trio -Jenn, Shaunda and Stephanie. These ladies took such great care of her and were by her side as she passed.



A final gathering and service will be held at Calvary Cemetery Chapel in Dayton, on Monday, March 30th at noon.



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