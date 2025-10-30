Susan Huber

Huber, Susan E.



Susan E. Huber, age 75 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Brookdale of Kettering surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 19, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred & Mildred (Martin) Pendleton. Susie honorably served her country as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force from 1972 to 1977. She was a retired Registered Nurse and Operating Room Nurse for Good Samaritan Hospital, Sycamore Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital with over 30 years of service. Preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law Bonnie (Tom) Gray, Donna (Jim) Jenkins, Ron Sparks and David Huber. She is survived by her 2 daughters Trisha (Tony) Lane and Christina (Chris) Kirchner, her spouse of 40 years Steven Huber, her 3 sisters Gloria Sparks, Edna (Bob) Abbitt, and Virginia Pendleton, her grandchildren Corynn (Jon) Dunaway, Austin (Sidnee) Jewett Huber, Joshua Cope, and Madison Cope, her great grandchildren Gabriel, Gideon, Ezekial, Cardamon and Lydia, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Dr. Harold Cottom officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Saturday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Nurses Foundation: https://ohionursesfoundation.org/ in memory of Mrs. Susan E. Huber.



