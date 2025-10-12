Susan Davis

Davis (Pleiman), Susan "Sue"



age 75, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2025. A visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Monday, October 13, 2025 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 11am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 1322 Brown St. Dayton, OH 45409. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the exceptional care they provided Sue. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Children's Medical Center of Dayton or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



