Surace, Timothy J.



SURACE, Timothy J., age 67, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Soin Medical Center. Timothy was a Sales Manager for Circuits & Cables, retiring after many years of service and also was a Store Manager for K-Mart. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, an avid Browns fan, loved collecting toys and was known for his homemade lasagna. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Josephine. He is survived by his loving wife, Cristine A.; daughter & son-in-law, Rachel & James Baker; sons & daughters-in-law, Michael & Andrea Surace, Nicholas & Courtney Surace; sister & brother-in-law, Lori A. & Mark Campbell; grandchildren, Liam, Nora, Theo, Luca, Colette, Greyson; nieces, nephews and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Kyle Schnippel celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.



