SUMPTER, Treva

SUMPTER (Taulbee), Treva Jean



Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on June 17, 2021. Treva was born on March 15, 1929, in Waltersville, KY, to William and Ethel (Begley) Taulbee. The family moved to Dayton, OH, when Treva was 12 years old. She graduated from Kiser High School in 1947 and went on to work for Ohio Bell as a supervisor in Operator Service. Treva married and raised two daughters, Catherine (Likovetz) Ledray, and Teresa Likovetz, with her first husband Robert Likovetz. Treva



married Wesley Sumpter on March 3, 1990. They moved to Sun City West, AZ, in 1994 where they lived until August of 2020, when they moved to an assisted living facility. Treva was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and her daughter Teresa. Survivors include her husband, a daughter, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two brothers, a sister and many other friends and relatives. Treva was loved and



respected by all who knew her, and her loss creates a huge void in the hearts of many. A memorial service is to be



scheduled at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in Treva's honor to: Shepherd of the Hills UMC, 13658 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West, AZ 85375

