SUMPTER, Clyde E.



Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at Danbury Senior Living. Clyde was a Ceramic Tile Setter for Rowland Carpet Company, retiring after 45 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of Bath Presbyterian Church. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Juanita Sumpter; and brothers, Earl, Frank and Roger. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Jean (nee Morin); son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Jennifer Sumpter of Huber Heights; sisters and brother-in-law, Millie Rowland Snyder, Sue and Charles Sivils, Bobbie Littrell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Homer "Pete" and Sally, Joe and Maggie; sisters-in-law, Bonnie and Susie; grandchildren, Ella, Aaron, Aaden and Eli; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 PM, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Marker & Heller



Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Emily Haddox officiating. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12-Noon until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Bath Presbyterian Church in Clyde's memory.

