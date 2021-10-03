springfield-news-sun logo
X

SULLIVAN, Troy

ajc.com

Obituaries
3 hours ago

SULLIVAN, Troy Lee

Age 82, of Hamilton, passed away at residence on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 14, 1939, the son of

Jerry and Julie (Gray) Sullivan. Troy was a retiree from Champion Paper Company after forty-six years of service. He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Corner of Hope in Camden. On July 14, 2000, in Centerville, Indiana, he married Imogene Schultheiss.

Troy is survived by his wife Imogene Sullivan; four children, Diane (Herbert) Rogers, Teresa (Paul) Zulock, Linda (Micah) Clopper, and Kenneth (Martha) Sullivan; three stepchildren, Donald (Becky) Schultheiss, Darlene (Jeff) Treadway, and

Marlene (Donnie) Moore; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Jessie Sullivan; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Troy was preceded in death by parents; mother of his children,

Millicent Sullivan; one son, Larry Sullivan; two stepchildren, Carlene and Ronald; grandson, Joseph; and five siblings, Ted, Jackie, Opal, Geraldine, and Bobby.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Dr. Greg Jackson of First Southern Baptist Corner of Hope, officiating. Burial will follow at Reily Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the Shriners Hospital for Children. Condolence can be made at


www.browndawsonflick.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

330 Pershing Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45011

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
CLARK, William
2
WOODS, Ernest
3
DORSTEN, Richard
4
DEMANA, FRANKLIN
5
WRIGHT, Joe
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top