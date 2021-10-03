SULLIVAN, Troy Lee



Age 82, of Hamilton, passed away at residence on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 14, 1939, the son of



Jerry and Julie (Gray) Sullivan. Troy was a retiree from Champion Paper Company after forty-six years of service. He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Corner of Hope in Camden. On July 14, 2000, in Centerville, Indiana, he married Imogene Schultheiss.



Troy is survived by his wife Imogene Sullivan; four children, Diane (Herbert) Rogers, Teresa (Paul) Zulock, Linda (Micah) Clopper, and Kenneth (Martha) Sullivan; three stepchildren, Donald (Becky) Schultheiss, Darlene (Jeff) Treadway, and



Marlene (Donnie) Moore; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Jessie Sullivan; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Troy was preceded in death by parents; mother of his children,



Millicent Sullivan; one son, Larry Sullivan; two stepchildren, Carlene and Ronald; grandson, Joseph; and five siblings, Ted, Jackie, Opal, Geraldine, and Bobby.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Dr. Greg Jackson of First Southern Baptist Corner of Hope, officiating. Burial will follow at Reily Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the Shriners Hospital for Children. Condolence can be made at



