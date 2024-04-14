Sullivan, Roseline

Sullivan (Pekarek), Roseline Monica



Roseline Monica (Pekarek) Sullivan, 82, passed away and went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2024, surrounded by loving family. Born May 4, 1941 in Okeene, Oklahoma, daughter of the late Albert and Clara Pekarek (Boeckman). Rosie was raised on her parents' Centennial Farm where she learned to milk cows, drive tractors, and more. Graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Wichita, KS in 1959 and earned a BS in Education from Southwest Missouri State College. She traveled to Tokyo, taught elementary students at Fuch? Air Base, and met her husband, David Sullivan. They married on December 21st, 1972 and honeymooned in Hawaii. Rosie was actively involved in her sons' lives, including serving as Den Mother for Cub Scouts and Band Mom for the Centerville High School Jazz Band. She worked as a teacher, librarian, homemaker, and instructor for Sew-A-Lot in Centerville. An award-winning quilter and exceptional seamstress, she was proud to be a "craft mom." She studied genealogy which led to visiting ancestral homes in the Czech Republic. Rosie and Dave became Life Masters in Duplicate Bridge. She cherished her time and friendships made at the Miami Valley Bridge Center. Rosie enjoyed preparing favorite recipes or finding new ones; she often hosted in her home. She fiercely loved her family and absolutely adored being "Grandma Rosie." Rosie is survived by her husband of 51 years, David Sullivan; Son Timothy (Lauren) Sullivan of Liberty Township, Twins Brendan (Joanna) Sullivan of Centerville and Terrence Sullivan of Kettering; Grandchildren, Kaitlyn Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, and Lucie Hope Sullivan; Sister, Jane Wilson of Tulsa; and by numerous other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her Parents; Sisters, Kathleen Hotchko and Joan Pekarek; and two brothers who passed as infants. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grandmother Collective, https://www.grandmothercollective.org/donate or to the Loose Ends Project, https://www.looseendsproject.org/donate. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Monday, April 22, 2024 at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com