Sullivan, Doris

Doris J. Sullivan, age 98 of West Carrollton, passed away Sunday, July 13, 2025. She was born August 6, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of the late Frank and Iva Cobb. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Richard Sullivan and her parents. Doris is survived by her Sons, Richard Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, and Patrick Sullivan; Daughter, Teresa Martin; 5 Grandchildren; and 3 Great-Grandchildren. Services are being kept private. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.



