Suggs, Willie James



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Willie James Suggs, affectionately known as "Billy," at the age of 67, on January 18, 2024. A lifelong resident of Atwater, California, Billy was born to James Suggs and Adrian Green (Bean) on March 26, 1956. He was a 1974 graduate of Nettie Lee Roth High School. He is preceded in death by his parents, James C. Suggs, and Adrian Green (Bean), and niece Sharita L. Jackson. After graduating from high school, he left Dayton, Ohio to begin his military career and eventually settled in California with his family. Billy had a successful armed services career that led him to experience many countries and have life-long experiences in the military. Billy leaves behind his sister, Deborah L. Jackson; two sons: Willie "Jimmie" James Jr., and Heulet "Donnell" Suggs; 10 grandchildren; nieces, India and Yvonne Jackson, nephew; Levonia Jackson III; in-laws, Rev. Heulet Arnold (Virginia) and Winnifred "Winnie "Kendrix, along with a host of cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, March 7th, 2024, from 9:30 am to 10:30 at the H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 South Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton Ohio. Following the gathering, interment will be at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio. H. H. Roberts Mortuary



