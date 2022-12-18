SUDWISCHER, Carolyn H.
Carolyn H. Sudwischer, age 80 of Seven Mile, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. She was born June 18, 1942, in Middletown, the daughter of Cecil George and Mildred (Kyle) Butts. Preceded in death by her husband, John Frederick Sudwischer; daughter, Marchelle Lynn Sudwischer; and two brothers, Marvin Butts and Donald Butts, Sr. Carolyn is survived by her son, Charles (wife, Maria Aleman) Sudwischer. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Donald C. Butts, Jr., of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Woodside Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-breitenbach.com for the Sudwischer family.